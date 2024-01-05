Police in St. Mary’s County Recover Stolen Tags and Drugs During Separate Traffic Stops

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recovered narcotics and stolen registration plates.

At approximately 10:12 p.m., Deputy First Class Tyler Westphal stopped a 2007 Dodge Caravan in Lexington Park for a traffic violation. A K9 scan by Corporal Philip Henry and K9 Maja led to a positive alert. Suspected crack cocaine and related paraphernalia were located within the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Jessie Marie Russell, 40, of Great Mills, was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Later that evening, at approximately 11:59 p.m., in Mechanicsville, Dnico Awaun Williams, 25, of Waldorf, was stopped by Deputy First Class Jessica Wilson for an equipment violation when a subsequent investigation revealed that the registration plates displayed on Williams’ vehicle were stolen from Prince George’s County.

Williams was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he faces charges related to the stolen registration plates.

