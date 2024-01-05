VIDEO: State Fire Marshal Investigating Camper Fire at Take It Easy Campground in Callaway

On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 10:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Take It Easy Campground located at 45285 Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway, for the reported camper on fire with one subject possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 5th wheel Camper on fire with all subjects accounted for.

Firefighters from Bay District, Second District, NAS Patuxent River and Leonardtown responded to the scene and extinguished the fire in under 25 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

