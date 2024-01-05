No Transports Made After Single Vehicle Strikes Tree in Mechanicsville

January 5, 2024

On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 10:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Dixon Way in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the single occupant unconscious.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Prior to the arrival of Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, emergency medical personnel advised the patient regained consciousness and denied transport.

Trooper 7 was cancelled and all units were placed in service.

Police are investigating the collision.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.


