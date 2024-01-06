Harry (Buster) Greathouse, 80, passed away at his home January 2nd, 2024, in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was born in Durbin, WV on November 9th, 1943, to Harper and Hazel Greathouse. He grew up surrounded by love, family, and country roads. He married the love of his life, Gloria Monk Greathouse, on August 2nd, 1964. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage, raising 3 amazing children and 2 wonderful granddaughters and 1 bonus grandson (grandson-in-law).

He began working in Local 602 Steamfitter Union as a pipefitter/welder. He enjoyed working there for many years saying he was going to come out of retirement. He loved his job very much and all the friendships he made.

Buster loved the outdoors. You could always find him hunting at the Shorty Shack, fishing, eating oysters and crabs, working in his garden or yard, watching old-western movies and spending time with his family. He loved watching NASCAR, the Washington Nationals, and the Washington Redskins (they will always be the Skins to him) and the West Virginia basketball and football teams.

Buster was one of the good ones. Anyone Buster met was instantly a friend. He loved unconditionally and was one of the most selfless, humble people you will ever meet. Family was most important to him. That was obvious the moment you met him because his family was always the center of conversations. His grandchildren were his world. If he could, he would have moved mountains for them. He was PapPap, Pappy, Pap, to his grandchildren. He was well known among the neighborhood. He was the neighborhood husband, grandfather and friend, who was always there to help and chat no matter what. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him knew that they were going to get a huge smile on his face and a big hug. He enjoyed hanging out in his garage with family and friends talking, laughing, and making memories we will hold onto forever. He loved classic country music, and you could find him listening to Willie’s Roadhouse.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; his children Christina Connelly (Ford), Eric Greathouse, and Anne Goode (Brian); grandchildren Brittany Haffer, Brooke Goode, and his bonus grandson (grandson-in-law) Travis Haffer, his sister Marie Emery (Terry). All who love him very much. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Richard, and his furry children Alex and Rosebud.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Eric Greathouse, Brian Goode, Travis Haffer, John Monk, Noah Barkley and Kyle Cohenour. Honorary pallbearers will be: Ford Connelly, Greg Monk, Daniel Pingley, Matthew Barkley and Tommy Vandevender.

Family will receive friends for Buster’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, 162 Old Route 28 Road, Arbovale, WV, gravesite service following visitation at Arbovale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the BFD Fire & Rescue.