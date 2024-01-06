Marcus Tyrone Harris, Sr. was born to Joseph Emerick Barnes and Bernezia Elizabeth Harris Green on July 13, 1954, at Leonardtown Hospital in St. Mary’s County. He was raised in St. Mary’s City, MD. He departed this life all too soon, at the age of 69 on December 27, 2023.

Preceding him in death was his wife Patricia Viola Rose, his father Joseph Emerick Barnes and stepmother Mary Ernestine Barnes.

Tyrone leaves behind to cherish the many memories to: his mother, Bernezia Elizabeth Harris Green; two daughters: Andrea Huntley (Chris) and Anitra Harris; son: Marcus Harris, Jr.; four grandchildren: Christopher (CJ) Huntley, Cierra Huntley, Kamaree Harris, and Kareem Harris; four sisters: Dr. Jacquelin Kohlasch, Blondell Logan, Marsha McKinnon (Byron), and Pamela Cassagnol; three brothers: Eric Barnes aka Rick (Wanda), Joseph Barnes aka Reggie (Tracy), and Joseph Green (Quita) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Lane, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment is private.

Donations can be made to: St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks at Marcus Tyrone Harris Sr Scholarship Fund