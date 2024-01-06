Patricia Ann “Darlene” Russell, 73, of Hollywood, MD passed away January 1, 2024 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on February 19, 1950 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Walter “Flug” Norris and Violet Elizabeth (nee: Greenwell) Norris.

On May 16, 1970 Darlene married her beloved husband, Robert Raymond Russell at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. They celebrated over 52 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on May 25, 2022. She was employed for over 50 dedicated years by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital as Lab Technician until her retirement in 2020. She and her husband loved camping and travelling across the United States. They also enjoyed taking cruises and being on the water as well. She also enjoyed cooking and preparing family dinners, for holidays especially, and she was well-known for her stuffed ham! She was a life member of Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and active member of St. John’s Catholic Church.

Darlene is survived by her son, William Joseph Russell (Andrea) of Hollywood, MD; sister, Sharon Rollins; brother, Francis Norris (Vicky); grandchildren: Christian Danforth, Brianna Russell, Laci Russell, Linden Russell, Leigha Russell, Levi Russell; great-grandchildren: Kailynn Crocker, Gavriell Crocker, and Destinee Crocker; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Kristen Renee Russell; siblings Charles Norris and MaryEvelyn Goldsborough.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at 12:00 p.m., at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will be held on January 19, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: CP Miedzinski, Freddy Bowles Jr., Jimmy Hayden, Bill Mattingly, Dale Goldsborough, and Tim Tameris.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Memorial Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Hollywood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Hospice of St. Mary’s.