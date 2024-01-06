Corey Lynn Buggiani, 40, of Chesapeake Beach passed away December 27, 2023. She was born February 5, 1983, in Takoma Park to Roy Anthony and Deborah Lee (Steiner) Davis. Corey was raised in Abington, Massachusetts and moved with her family to Chesapeake, Virginia when she was 12. She graduated from Hickory High School and later obtained her Nursing Degree from the College of Southern Maryland. She married Andrew F. Buggiani on March 22, 2018, and they made their home in Chesapeake Beach. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Calvert Health Medical Center, working on almost every floor throughout her career. Corey loved Harry Potter, baking, and spending time with her children.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew and their children Dominic and Donovan, her mother Deborah Davis, sister Betsy Gladen and husband Steven, and brother Alex Davis, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father Roy Davis.