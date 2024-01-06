Janet Lee Bowen, 59,

Janet Lee Bowen, age 59 of King George VA suddenly passed away on December 28th, 2023 in her home on Berthaville road in King George VA. Janet was born August 15, 1964 to Everett F. Windsor and Muriel C. Windsor (Redmond).

Janet graduated from Chopticon high school in Mechanicsville Maryland.

Janet Bowen had worked in the medical field for a few years. As well as a cook at two different restaurants. Janet is known for her cooking and loved to bake with her granddaughters. (Brittany Emily & Alison) Janet loved to decorate for all holidays. Janet loved her dogs like they were her children. Janet loved country music.

Janet preceded in death by her father Everett F. Windsor , Mother Muriel C. Windsor and sister Bonnie Marshall.

Janet is survived by her three children George Bowen Jr (Denise Bowen) of Hollywood MD, Brandy Thorne (Joseph Thorne) of Largo FL, Nicholas Bowen of Caroline County VA.

Janet also survived by her Grandchildren: Brittany Bowen(Nick Vickery)Tyler Darnall, Dylan Thorne, Emily Thorne ,Damian Thorne , Nicholas Bowen Jr, Alison Bowen, Joel Thorne, Calvin Thorne and Grayson Thorne.

Janet is survived by her siblings Carol Norris ( Dean) of Dowell, MD, Darlene Russell (Daniel) of King George VA, Larry Windsor (Jennifer) of Dunkirk, MD, Barry Windsor (Linda) of Mechanicsville, MD, Donald Windsor (Patti) of King George VA, Donna Tucker (Jason) of King George VA, and Randall Windsor (Kim) of Mechanicsville, MD