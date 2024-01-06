Joseph Wayne “Jody” Carter, 80, of Huntingtown passed away December 29, 2023. He was born March 18, 1943, in Upper Marlboro to Ernest William and Sarah Rebecca (Sears) Carter. Jody owned and operated Carter Brothers Electrical in Upper Marlboro. He also worked on the family farm cutting hay and tobacco and raising crops and cows. He was a hard worker who could fix anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jody enjoyed watching old westerns, racing horses, and going to horse races, looking at old cars, and spending time with his family and little dogs Coco and Leo. He was also a fan of the Washington Redskins.

Jody is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Debra Carter, children Lynda Cox and her husband Richard of Dunkirk, Joseph Carter Jr. of Sunderland, Joshua Carter and his wife Emily of Prince Frederick, and Brittany Campbell and her husband Ryan of Huntingtown, grandchildren Richard Cox, Jr. and his wife Susie of Sunderland, Shannon Carter and her fiancé Kyle Hurley of Chesapeake Beach, Jacob Cox and his wife Kirsten of Dunkirk, and Joseph Carter III of Chesapeake Beach, 6 great-grandchildren and siblings Teddy Carter of Cheltenham, Molly Carter of Huntingtown, Ruth Clark of Upper Marlboro, and Dave Carter of Marlton. He was preceded in death by his brother Roy Carter, sister Mary Burroughs, and niece Becky Boone.