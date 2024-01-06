Herbert Carroll Dowell, Jr., 88, of Conway, SC and formerly of Owings, MD passed away December 30, 2023. He was born November 14, 1935, in Paris, MD, now a part Owings, to Herbert Carroll Sr. and Charlotte (Manifold) Dowell. Herbert grew up in Calvert County and graduated from Calvert High School in 1953. He farmed tobacco and drove school buses with his family business, Dowell Bus Service. Herbert joined the United States Army in 1958 and served in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1960 with the Good Conduct Medal. He married Barbara Ann Moncrief on June 30, 1962, and they lived in Owings on the family farm. He was employed as a security guard at the Naval Research Base in Randle Cliff. Herbert joined the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department at age 17 and was a life member serving for 60 years as a volunteer, Vice President, and President. In his spare time Herbert enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, camping, attending Redskins games, where he was a season ticket holder for many years, and NASCAR, especially Cale Yarborough.

Herbert is survived by his loving wife Barbara Dowell, children Linda Ferguson and Steven Dowell, grandchildren Stephanie, Travis, and Justin, and sister Margaret Revelle. He was preceded in death by his brother John Dowell and sister Elise Mills.