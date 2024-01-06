Wilson “Bill” Joseph Kline, 94,

Wilson “Bill” Joseph Kline, age 94, of Lothian died December 30, 2023 in Manassas, VA. He was born on October 8, 1929 in Palmerton, PA to Malcolm A. Kline and Jennie M. Hoffman. Bill was a 1947 graduate of Slatington High School and enlisted into the United States Air Force in July 1947 in Atlantic City, NJ. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Jean Ruth Hamm. While in the service, Bill was an enlisted man during the Korean War and rose through the ranks to Master Sergeant. When he returned, he entered the Air Force Officer Candidate School and graduated in 1956. He and Jean traveled extensively with assignments in Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, as well as in Japan for four years and finally ended tours in Washington, D.C. He served in Vietnam without Jean. He retired from the Air Force in January 1974 as a Lt. Colonel. Eventually, they settled in Lothian, MD in 1978. Bill has been very dedicated to doing God’s work in the community, speaking at men’s Christian organizations, and preaching and working within Cedar Grove Global Methodist Church in Deale, MD. He also coordinated senior trips for over 25 years for the Chesapeake Ramblers. He was very dedicated to his family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Jean Capilongo and Emma Roberts, his wife of 62 years, Jean R. Kline (2011), and two daughters, Debra Lynn Overby (2010) and Chris Pamela Bailey (2015). Surviving is his eldest daughter, Susan J. Noll and her son, Mark A. Noll and his daughter, Serena A. Noll, whom were with Bill when he passed. Bill and Jean had six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of Bill’s life will be held Tuesday January 9, 2024, 10:00 A.M. at Cedar Grove Global Methodist Church, 5965 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale, MD 20751. Interment will be held for the immediate family and invited friends at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Memorial tax-deductible contributions instead of flowers may be made in Wilson Kline’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) If you want the family to know of your donation, Susan Noll ([email protected])