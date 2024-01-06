Raymond William Jackson, Sr., 91,

Raymond William Jackson, Sr., age 91, of Shady Side, MD, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away December 31, 2023 at his residence surrounded by family. Raymond was born January 2, 1932 in Washington, D.C., the youngest of eighteen children born to Ada Cecilia (Dean) and Richard Edward Jackson, Sr. He was raised in Ardmore, MD and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954. Raymond married June P. Allen August 22, 1954 and they raised their family in Hyattsville, MD, and later moved to Shady Side, MD in the early 1990’s. He was employed as a construction foreman and supervisor with J.A. Nearing Company, a greenhouse manufacturing firm. In his leisure time Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and seventeen siblings, three sons: Raymond W. Jackson, Jr., John A. Jackson and Richard L. Jackson, and grandsons Raymond W. Jackson III and Brian A. Jackson. He is survived by his wife June P. Jackson, daughter Bonnie J. Kempter and husband Joe of Alexandria and son David A. Jackson, Sr. and wife Melissa of Shady Side. He is also survived by grandchildren Tina Jackson of Prince Frederick, Joseph Kempter, Jr. and wife Dana of Annandale, David Jackson, Jr. and wife Morgan of Shady Side, Samantha Hook and husband Chris of Alexandria, Richard Jackson of Randallstown, and Sarah Payne and husband Cameron of Shady Side, great-grandchildren Amber Jackson, Liam Jackson, Scarlett Jackson, Ryleigh Payne, and Harrison Hook, and by a great-great grandson Oliver R. Roscoe.

Visitation and Service times are listed below. Burial with a U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.