Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Mechanicsville

January 7, 2024

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 26725 North Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one overturned with the occupant possibly deceased.

911 callers reported a single vehicle off the roadway, overturned into woods.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle overturned in the woods.

Firefighters found one patient and pronounced them deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


