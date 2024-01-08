Firebaugh Charged with Arson After Intentionally Setting Fire in Mechanicsville Residence

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, Deputy State Fire Marshal Valles responded to assist firefighters and the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Deputies at a structure fire located in the 40000 block of Duke Road in Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County.

DFM Valles spoke with the incident commander from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department who advised that a plastic tote full of cleaning supplies and miscellaneous household items was set on fire inside the residence.

Firefighters removed the tote to the front yard and conducted overhaul operations inside the room to ensure the fire was out.

Overhaul operations including breaching the drywall to ensure the fire did not extend to the concealed spaces behind the walls and ceiling. Firefighters identified the homeowner as Canter, and reported that the owner was able to control the fire prior to their arrival.



DFM Valles noted a partially melted grey plastic tote with drawers located outside on the front lawn.

An origin and cause examination revealed the fire originated in a back bedroom. DFM Valles noted heat and soot damage to drywall on the walls and ceiling, flooring, and window curtains along the back wall of the room. Mild smoke and heat damage was noted in the hall outside the bedroom.

Approximately 2 feet from the damage was an ashtray with cigarettes and a blue bic lighter. Also noted above the headboard of the bed along the right-side wall was small areas of soot and flame damage where it appeared the tenant attempted to ignite the drywall in that area.

The tenant was identified by St. Mary’ s County Sheriff’s Deputies as Wendy Hope Firebaugh, age 64 of Mechanicsville.

Sheriff’s Deputies reported that they had numerous police interactions with Firebaugh in recent months, and 15 days before this fire, was charged with assault 2nd degree. Deputies transported Firebaugh to an area hospital on an Emergency Petition.

In an interview with the owner of the residence, Canter revealed he rented the room to Firebaugh three months ago and advised that she had been acting strange and making statements that led him to apply for a protective order. He stated that the judge denied his request for an order who stated that she had not done anything to him.

He also reported that she was not paying her rent and he initiated eviction proceedings.

Canter reported that on this morning he was walking past her room when he smelled burning plastic and smoke. He stated she exited the room and he saw smoke and the tote on fire. He then yelled to his girlfriend, who was upstairs to call 911. He said he went to the kitchen and got a pan of water and was able to extinguish the fire.

Firebaugh has been charged with the following below and is being held on a no-bond status as of 1/08/2024.

Arson 1st degree

Arson 2nd degree

Reckless endangerment – two counts

Malicious destruction of property / value < $1,000

Firebaugh has arrests dating back to 2001 in Worcester, Somerset, St. Mary’s and Charles County.

