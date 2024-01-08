Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Fire in Leonardtown Residence, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, at approximately 1:26 p.m., 49 volunteer firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Seventh District, Second District, Mechanicsville and Bay District responded to the 21000 block of Lake Circle in Leonardtown, for the reported structure fire.

The homeowner called 911 reporting the bedroom was filled with smoke.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the 2-story residence with all occupants outside and accounted for.

Firefighters located a fire in a bedroom on the second floor and extinguished it in under 10 minutes and found no extensions.

Units operated on the scene for 30 minutes before all units were placed in service.

No injuries were reported. The fire is not under investigation and the occupants were not displaced.

