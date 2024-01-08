Police Investigating 19-Year-Old Shot in Indian Head, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, January 8, 2024, at approximately 2:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 40 block of Jameson Court in Indian Head, for the reported shooting.

First responders arrived on the scene to find a 19-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his back.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at an area landing zone and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

The patient was reported as conscious alert and talking.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following information.

“Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the area of Jameson Court in Indian Head. The victim will be flown to a hospital. There are no suspect descriptions at this time. Additional details will be released when available.”