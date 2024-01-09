House Fire in Valley Lee Believed to Be Accidental Due to Improperly Discard Smoking Materials

On Monday, January 8, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m., firefighters from Second District, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown and Hollywood responded to the 46000 block of Drayden Road in Valley Lee, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 callers reporting the house was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the 2-story residence.

Multiple citizens a passersby used garden hoses to keep the fire under control.

Firefighters extinguished the remaining fire and began checking for extensions into the surrounding walls and ceiling inside the residence and on the attached porch.

Slight extensions were found. Units operated on the scene for approximately one hour.

All occupants were able to safely escape without injury and are being assist by friends/family.

