Owings House Fire Determined to be Accidental, Three Residents Displaced

On Monday, January 8, 2024, at approximately 4:20 a.m., firefighters from Huntingtown and surrounding departments in Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to the 8050 Mt. Harmony Lane in Owings, for the reported structure fire.

First arriving units found a one-story home with fire showing and began making an interior attack.

Evacuation tones were sounded within 15 minutes of firefighters arrival.

One firefighter was evaluated for burns but denied transport.

The owner/occupants are identified as Burell & Vera McPeak with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $350,000.00

Investigation determined the fire has been deemed accidental as the result of combustibles in the area of a wood burning furnace igniting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Departments.

The three occupants of the home were able to escape without injury. The homeowners will be assisted by family and friends.

