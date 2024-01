The La Plata Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Paulina Romero.

Paulina is 14 years old, 4-11 and 125 pounds. She was last seen on Laurelwood Court at approximately.7:00 a.m. Paulina was last seen wearing a black puff jacket with a gray hoodie, jeans with rips in the front legs and black crocks.

She may be on her way to an unknown location in Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information should call 301-924-1500.