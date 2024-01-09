Calvert County Public Schools Closing 2-Hours Early, Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Due to Weather

Inclement Weather Notice – All Calvert County Public Schools will close two hours early and all after school and evening activities are cancelled on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Two-Hour Early Dismissal

Schools closed two hours early.

10- and 11-month employees will be released 2 hours before their regularly scheduled end time of their contractual work day.

12-month personnel, including emergency personnel, will work regular hours unless released by the Superintendent or his/her designee.

After school and evening activities are canceled.

After-school childcare programs will remain open, but it is encouraged for parents to pick up as soon as possible.

St. Mary's County Public Schools has also announced that due to forecasted heavy rains, deteriorating road conditions, and heavy winds.

