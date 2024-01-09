Two Residents Escape Injury After Smoke Alarms Alert Them to Fire

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at approximately 2.50 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Second District and Leonardtown responded to the 45000 block of Edge Mill Court in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

Dispatchers advised they received an alert from an alarm company for a residential smoke alarm sounding, then advised they received a 911 call from the homeowner who reported the house was full of smoke.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the two-story residence.

Upon investigation, firefighters located a “Flex” branded Impact drill, battery and charger on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes and checked for extensions which yielded negative results.

Both of the home occupants were alerted to the fire and escaped without injury due to the homes working smoke alarms.

No injuries were reported.

