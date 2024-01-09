New Year ~ New Location for Calvert County Fire, Rescue and EMS

By FREMS Division Erin Ward: We’ve got some big news to share – Calvert County Fire-Rescue-EMS has settled into our new home!

New Location of Calvert County Public Safety Building, 110 Main Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 (Building is on the corner of Armory Road and Main Street)

Accessing the Building:

To access the building, turn into our parking lot off Armory Road and you will find the entrance to the building there and our Fire-Rescue-EMS Offices are located on the 2nd Floor.

This move is all about making our services more accessible and convenient for you, our valued volunteers and community members.

Please take a moment to update your records with our new address. If you have any questions please reach out to us at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2368.

Your safety and well-being are our top priorities, and we are excited to continue serving you from our fantastic new home on Main Street.

Cheers to new beginnings!

