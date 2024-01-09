Working Smoke Detectors Alert Occupant of House Fire in Severn, One Man in Critical Condition

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department received a 911 call this morning advising that their home at 788 Jennie Drive in Severn was on fire.

The call came in at approximately 6:51 a.m., on Monday, January 8, 2024, from a resident advising that their home at 788 Jennie Drive in Severn was on fire.

The resident was alerted by smoke detectors in the home. Fire Crews were dispatched approximately 2 minutes after the first 911.

Fire Crews were on the scene in under five minutes and reported a fire in the home’s basement.



Additionally, one of the residents who had made it out of the home reported that an adult family member was still trapped inside the home.

Crews quickly made entry to the home and simultaneously extinguished the fire while rescuing the trapped adult male.

The patient was transported to the University Of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore City in critical condition. The other two adult occupants were treated on the scene and released.

The Anne Arundel County Fire/Arson and Explosives Unit is working to identify the cause of the fire. The cause is preliminarily believed to be accidental in nature.

Three adult occupants have been displaced due to the fire, and The Anne Arundel County Crisis Responses Team assisted the residence’s occupants.

No firefighters were injured.