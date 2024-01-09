Maryland Casinos Generate $165.6 Million in Gaming Revenue During December

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $165,629,163 in revenue from slot machines and table games during December 2023, an increase of $454,064 (0.3%) compared to December 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in December 2023 totaled $70,195,007, an increase of $508,501 (0.7%) compared to December 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in December 2023 totaled $50,660,551, up $2,141 compared to December 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.



The gaming revenue totals for December 2023 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,266 slot machines, 207 table games)

$70,838,343 in December 2023, an increase of $1,466,371 (2.1%) from December 2022

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,849 slot machines, 179 table games)

$60,568,027 in December 2023, an increase of $902,873 (1.5%) from December 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,401 slot machines, 122 table games)

$15,195,309 in December 2023, a decrease of $1,614,583 (-9.6%) from December 2022

Ocean Downs Casino (845 slot machines, 19 table games)

$7,007,033 in December 2023, a decrease of $195,623 (-2.7%) from December 2022

Hollywood Casino (709 slot machines, 22 table games)

$7,593,575 in December 2023, an increase of $291,723 (4.0%) from December 2022

Rocky Gap Casino (616 slot machines, 16 table games)

$4,426,876 in December 2023, a decrease of $396,697 (-8.2%) from December 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.