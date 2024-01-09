Sandbags Available for Calvert Residents on Tuesday, Jan. 9, for Severe Weather Preparation

Due to predicted rainfall and possible flooding conditions expected for our area Tuesday, Jan. 9, into Tuesday night, sand and sandbags will be available at the following locations on Jan. 9 for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property:

Appeal Convenience Center (200 Sweetwater Road, Lusby)

6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sandbags are limited to 20 per person.

It is important to stay informed about potential severe weather through official channels, as information may change rapidly. Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts, and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.