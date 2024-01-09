Thomas Johnson Bridge OPEN with Restrictions

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration has implemented the following restrictions for the Thomas Johnson Bridge due to sustained winds in excess of 40 mph:

House trailers, empty box trucks, empty tractor trailers, and empty oversized vehicles are prohibited from crossing the bridge at this time.

The speed limit on the bridge is also reduced to 40 mph while the wind restrictions are in effect.

Additional restrictions will be implemented if sustained winds exceed 50 mph.

Road conditions will be closely monitored and the wind restrictions will be lifted when the roads are safe for normal vehicular travel.

On all MDTA bridges, wind warnings and restrictions would be implemented as outlined below *:

Wind Warnings (sustained wind speeds of 30-39 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 30 mph over a period of 15 mins) operators of house trailers, box trailers, motorcycles, vehicles with roof-mount racks containing cargo or any other vehicle that may be subject to high winds are advised to use caution while traveling across the bridge.

Limited Wind Restrictions (sustained wind speeds of 40-49 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 40 mph over a period of 15 mins) house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Full Wind Restrictions (sustained wind speeds exceeding 50 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 50 mph over a period of 15 mins) only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross the bridge. Tractor-box trailer combinations will not be permitted to cross any bridge if the gross weight is less than 64,000 pounds.

Traffic Holds/Bridge Closure (sustained wind speeds exceeding 55 mph for a continuous period of 10 mins or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 55 mph over a period of 15 mins) In the event of a sudden increase of sustained wind speeds or wind gusts that could jeopardize life or property, the MDTA may elect to discontinue the movement of all traffic across the bridge.

* When a wind warning, restriction or closure is implemented at the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge (US 40), no bicycles are permitted.