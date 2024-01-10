Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Helen

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at approximately 9:08 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville and Leonardtown responded to 29720 Point Lookout Road in Helen, for a Reduced Structure Fire Assignment for a smoking outlet inside the residence.

Chief 2, Chief 2A, Chief 2B, Engine 23, Tanker 2, Tanker 24, and Rescue Squad 2 responded with 23 volunteers.

Units arrived to a 3-story single family home with nothing evident.

After entry was made, crews found smoke inside the residence and found a working fire within the walls of the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished in under 15 minutes, units operated for approximately 45 minutes while checking for extensions.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

