Witnesses Subdue Waldorf Woman Who Forcefully Threw Child Onto Ground and Bit Three Police Officers

On Monday, January 8, 2024, at 7:54 a.m., officers responded to an urgent care facility in Waldorf after receiving calls about a woman in the parking lot who picked up her child, lifted the child over her head and slammed the child, age 7, down onto the asphalt.

Witnesses quickly got to the child and placed the child in their car to keep the child safe until officers arrived.

When officers arrived, the woman was combative. Officers were able to establish a rapport and begin to de-escalate the situation. Another officer checked on the child who had severe injuries.

As officers were attempting to arrest the woman, she bit three officers. She was eventually subdued and transported to a hospital where she was medically cleared.

The child was transported to a hospital with severe head trauma.

To protect the identity of the child, the suspects name is not being released until a later date.

Officer Snyder and Detective Sapienza are investigating.

The 44-year-old Waldorf Woman is being held on a no bond status and is charged with the following below.

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE / Three counts

CHILD ABUSE 1ST DEG:SEVERE PHY