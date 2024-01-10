No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Building in California

On Monday, January 8, 2024, at approximately 4:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Indian Bridge Kennels & Suites located at 21325 Indian Bridge Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck struck a bush, fence and side of the structure.

The occupants of the vehicle, the building and all pets inside had no injuries.

Police responded and handled the crash investigation.

Firefighters found all damage to be minimal and all fire and rescue personnel returned to service within 30 minutes.

