State Police Arrest Wanted Leonardtown Man for Stealing Over $500 Worth of Items at Shoppers in California

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, Trooper Ruel from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the Shoppers, located at 22599 MacArthur Blvd, California, for the report of a theft.

Investigation revealed that John Patrick Furey, 42 of Leonardtown, stole approximately $530.00 worth of goods. Furey was found to have one active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and one active warrant through the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack.

He was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed a glass smoking device containing suspected Crack Cocaine.

was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Theft: $100.00 to Under $1,500.00.