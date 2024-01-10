State Police Arrest Ridge Man on Multiple Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, Trooper Baden from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at California Blvd, in California.

A K9 scan of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in a positive alert. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Troy Allen Jones, 31 of Ridge.

Jones was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.