Traffic Stop in Lexington Park Results in Drug Arrest of Wanted Dameron Man

January 10, 2024
James Perry Bond, 33, of Dameron

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Deputy Tyler Westphal, initiated a traffic stop in Lexington Park that led to a drug-related arrest.

At approximately 2:33 a.m., Deputy Westphal stopped a 2005 Honda Civic for operating without a front registration plate and additional safety equipment violations. The operator provided a false name, and CDS paraphernalia was observed inside the vehicle. A subsequent search uncovered suspected crack cocaine and related paraphernalia.

The driver of the Honda Civic has been identified as James Perry Bond, 33, of Dameron.

A subsequent investigation, including a check of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), revealed that Mr. Bond was wanted for an outstanding warrant through the Maryland Parole Commission.

Bond was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and one count of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

