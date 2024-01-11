Three Injured After T-Bone Collision in Charlotte Hall

On Friday, January 12, 2024, at approximately 6:52 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Mohawk Drive in Charlotte Hall, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Units from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded with first arriving units reporting two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one still in the a vehicle and four patients for evaluation.

Firefighters performed a “door pop” freeing the operator of one vehicle.

Three patients were transported to area hospitals and one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. Click here to join their family today!

