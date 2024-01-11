Expect Traffic Delays in St. Mary’s County for Large Funeral Procession

Please respect the family and friends as they lay Joseph “Bubby” Knott to rest.

Intersections and multiple roadway will be closed by First Responders as family gives Bubby one last ride around his farm and Trading Post properties.

Times indicated are estimations only, please expect delays starting between 11:15 and 11:25 a.m., beginning at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, route will travel from Hollywood Road, turning left onto Point Lookout Road, right on Piney Point Road, left onto Drayden Road, left onto St. George’s Church Road, left onto Flat Iron Road where Bubby and family will enter the normal exit route of Flat Iron Farm (Highway to Heaven Lane) and will proceed around the property and then travel back Flat Iron Road towards Point Lookout Road where the hearse and family members will travel down Indian Bridge Road and make a lap around the Trading Post before travelling back onto Indian Bridge Road, right onto Point Lookout Road and end the procession at the Holy Face Church at the top of the hill by Little Flower School.

The Bay District, Second District Volunteer Fire Departments along with St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police will be assisting and conducting lane / road closures.

Estimated time of travel for procession is 11:00 a.m., to 12:00 p.m.