Maryland State Police Investigating Accokeek Woman Killed in Crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night in Prince George’s County.

The deceased is identified as Nickita Sammy, 34, of Accokeek, Maryland. She was the passenger of a Hyundai involved in the crash. The driver of the Hyundai was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of a BMW, identified as Timothy Brickhouse, 26, of District Heights, Maryland was uninjured in the crash.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of northbound Branch Avenue (MD Route 5) at Earnshaw Drive for a report of a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Hyundai, traveling southbound on Branch Avenue at Earnshaw Drive, was attempting to make a left turn, when it was struck by the BMW.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the Crash Team will submit their finds to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will decide if charges should be filed in this case.

Branch Avenue was briefly closed for the crash investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.