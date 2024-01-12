No Injuries Reported After Oil Truck Overturns in Avenue

On Friday, January 12, 2024, at approximately 12:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Colton Point Road and River Springs Lane in Avenue, for a serious motor vehicle collision involving hazardous materials.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a home heating oil truck overturned with the operator out of the vehicle.

HAZMAT crews found the motor of the vehicle was leaking while the oil tank and diesel fuel saddle bags were not punctured or leaking.

Firefighters from Seventh District, NAS Patuxent River and Charles County assisted in off-loading approximately 800 gallons of oil with all units returning to service in approximately 3 hours.

No injuries were reported.

