Police Seeking Identities of Theft Suspects Pictured at California Five Below

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) is seeking assistance to identify and locate two individuals connected with a theft from a local business.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., on Monday, December 11, 2023, the two individuals pictured entered the Five Below retail store in California, MD, filled the store baskets with multiple items, and fled the store, failing to pay for any items.

They were seen entering a white Lincoln sedan with a Virginia registration.

Community members with information about this suspect or this incident are asked to contact Deputy Santiago Estrada-Lora at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8070. Please reference case number 69662-23.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

