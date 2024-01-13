Police Seeking Identity of Woman Who Stole from Optimal Vapor in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) is seeking assistance to identify and locate an individual connected with a theft from a local business.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., on Monday, December 18, 2023, three individuals, including the female shown in these photos, entered Optimal Vapor on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, MD, and while in the store, the individuals concealed items and then walked out of the business, failing to pay for any of the items.

Two of the individuals have been identified; SMCSO is seeking information on the identity of this female.

Community members with information about this suspect or this incident are asked to contact DFC David Katulich at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8164. Please reference case number 71027-23.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest

