Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Aris Curtis – Wanted for Weapon Violations

January 13, 2024

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of wanted suspect, Aris X. Curtis, 33 of no Lusby.

Curtis is wanted for numerous weapon violations. Curtis is described as a black male, 33 years old, 5’6″ tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information in regards to Curtis is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

Or Cpl. Jacobs at (301) 956-5047, Cpl. Harms at (301)-956-4932, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.



This entry was posted on January 13, 2024 at 12:44 am and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.