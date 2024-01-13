Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Aris Curtis – Wanted for Weapon Violations

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of wanted suspect, Aris X. Curtis, 33 of no Lusby.

Curtis is wanted for numerous weapon violations. Curtis is described as a black male, 33 years old, 5’6″ tall, weighing 130 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information in regards to Curtis is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

Or Cpl. Jacobs at (301) 956-5047, Cpl. Harms at (301)-956-4932, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.

