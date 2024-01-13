Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Proudly Announces Retirement of K-9 Kano After 7-Years of Service

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the well-deserved retirement of the esteemed K-9 Kano, marking the conclusion of an illustrious 7-year career in service.

K-9 Kano was purchased from a vendor in Pennsylvania in 2016 where he embarked on a remarkable journey under the dedicated partnership of Sgt. Stephen Moran.

This dynamic duo, having successfully completed Narcotics Detection School, graduated from Patrol School in the early months of 2018.

Throughout their years of unwavering commitment, Sgt. Moran and K-9 Kano seamlessly transitioned through various units, leaving an indelible mark on the Patrol Division, the Crime Suppression Unit, the Special Operations Team, and the Twin Beaches Patrol.

Their collaborative efforts and exceptional skills were a cornerstone of success within these divisions.

Now, as the sun sets on K-9 Kano’s active service, a well-earned retirement awaits in the warm embrace of the Moran family. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office extends heartfelt gratitude to K-9 Kano for his exemplary dedication, invaluable contributions, and steadfast loyalty throughout the years.

May his golden years be filled with long walks, tail wagging, and dog treats!!

