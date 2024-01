On Sunday, January 14, 2024, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police responded to the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find that unknown shooter(s) fired multiple shots, striking an occupied residence.

No known injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office provides them.