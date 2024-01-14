St. Clement’s Island Museum to Host Annual Appraiser Fair – Saturday, January 27, 2024

You may have an attic full of hidden treasures and not even know it! Meet with expert appraisers to determine the value of your prized possessions at the St. Clement’s Island Museum annual Appraiser Fair on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Appraiser’s Fair provides an opportunity for the public to learn the value of their heirlooms and how to properly care for them.

Appraisers will be available to offer oral appraisal to members of the public for the following categories: fine arts, dolls, coins, and currency.

The fine arts category includes ceramics, pottery, glassware, artwork/paintings, music boxes and small furniture pieces. Items in this category are limited to two items per person at a fee of $5 per item. Other category fees are $5 each. Cash, credit card, and check are accepted.



The featured appraisers come from a wide range of backgrounds and disciplines. The “fine arts” appraisers include Dorie Lear, a certified auction house appraiser; Henry Lane Hull, proprietor of Commonwealth Antiques and Appraisals; and Bill Curry, proprietor of Hammer’s Antiques and Collectibles.

William Parron, proprietor of the Bill Parron Coin Co, will be available to appraise coins and currency.

Linda Neeley of the Black-eyed Susan Doll Club of Southern Maryland will appraise dolls. Shari Mesh of Mesh Appraisal Services will appraise jewelry.

The public will be seen on a first come first served basis and are encouraged to only bring items that can be hand-carried. Items that do not fit these categories will not be accepted for appraisal.

Appraisals are not certified; however, one can arrange for a certified appraisal at a later date and time. The public may experience long wait times for fine art appraisers.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point, MD. Call (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for more information. The museum is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division: The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Museums.