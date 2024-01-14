One Displaced After Accidental House Fire in Hughesville, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, at approximately 9:07 a.m., firefighters from Hughesville and surrounding departments were alerted to 5655 Ted Bowling Road in Hughesville, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single story single residence with smoke showing from all four sides.

A working fire assignment was dispatched to bring additional crews while first arriving personnel made entry into the structure where they located a fire in one room which extended into the attic.

The fire was quickly extinguished in under 15 minutes. Units operated for approximately 2 hours before clearing.

The owner/occupant is identified as William Coats with the estimated loss being $30,000.

Preliminary investigation found the fire was accidental which resulted from a faulty flue pipe attached to a woodstove in the home. The fire caused moderate damage and the occupant was displaced.

The American Red Cross responded and is providing assistance to the occupant.

Photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and Maryland State Fire Marshal.

