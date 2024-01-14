St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2024, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The January 15 closure also includes:

St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

The Animal Adoption & Resources Center

The Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler & Northern) and no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

The following SMCG operations will be open on January 15:

Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities

St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum

The Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

Wicomico Shores Golf Course (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.); Riverview Restaurant (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

