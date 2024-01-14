Calvert County Government Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Schedule 2024

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open Monday, Jan. 15, with normal operating hours.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open Monday, Jan. 15, with normal operating hours.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Monday, Jan.15.

Calvert County senior centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. Meal delivery is scheduled to resume Tuesday, Jan. 16.

All community centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15.

There will be no county bus service Monday, Jan. 15; service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, Jan. 15. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at Calvertlibrary.info/using-the-library/activity/read/.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, Jan. 15. Animal Control Officers will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Monday, Jan. 15.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will be open with normal operating hours on Monday, Jan. 15, with special activities and exhibits in observance of the holiday.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open Monday, Jan. 15, with normal hours.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk District Park, Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park will be open with normal hours on Monday, Jan. 15.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, Jan. 15, with normal operating hours.

Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park will be open on Monday, Jan. 15, with normal operating hours. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Sanctuary nature center remains closed due to fire damage; however, the trails are open. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Breezy Point Beach is closed for the season and will reopen in May 2024.

