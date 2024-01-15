PJ Forrest Towing Seeking Information on Theft Suspects Who Stole Equipment Off Tow Truck

January 14, 2024

On Sunday, January 14, 2024, at approximately 2:55 p.m., at the Wawa in Charlotte Hall, 2 suspects stole the dollies off the back of Pj’s red wrecker truck as the operator was in the store.

The pictured vehicle is a black Lexus with tinted windows. The driver and person that stole the dollies off of the truck was a black male wearing a black and purple colored jacket or sweatshirt. He did have a mask covering his mouth.

“A new set of dollies are $2800 bucks. Someone has to know this car. Pj’s is asking to please share.”


