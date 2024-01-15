Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Office FMS Lead Receives French Medal of Aeronautics

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, MD: Bill Hasegawa, Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) Program Office (PMA-251) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Lead, received an elite French Médaille de l’Aéronautique recently for his accomplishment to aviation.

Commending both Hasegawa and his team’s efforts, Dr. Emmanuel Chiva, Chief Executive, Direction générale de l’armement (DGA, French Defense Procurement Agency) of the French Ministry of Armed Forces, recognized their fundamental role in the interoperability between France’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and American aircraft as well as their support for the purchase of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) for the future French carrier.

“Your constant desire to move forward and your tenacity allow the French teams to receive the information needed for the design of our future aircraft carrier; this is invaluable to us,” said Chiva. “The numerous exchanges you and the U.S. Navy organize allow us to save precious time in the design of our future aircraft carrier.”



The award presentation took place in late 2023 at the Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Advanced Shipbuilding and Carrier Integration Center, Newport News, Virginia and was witnessed by American and French program leadership and representatives.

Hasegawa credited teamwork, challenge and relationship management, chain of command management, and open communications for the FMS program’s success and pledged to be a responsible caretaker of the award, stating his personal contributions were insufficient without his team’s support.

“This medal is a symbol of the remarkable relationship between the DGA and the U.S. Navy,” said Chiva. “I know your commitment to the future French carrier and to our cooperation. My team is impressed by your openness and desire to move forward. Thank you.”

A civil honor of the government of France, the Médaille de l’Aéronautique is awarded to fewer than 275 military personnel and civilians who make outstanding contributions to the aviation industry each year and is only occasionally awarded to foreign nationals.

Recipients are chosen by a council presided by a member of the French Ministry of armed forces, and involving DGA’s CEO, the chief of staff of the French Air and Space force, and distinguished representatives from the French civilian aviation community. Hasegawa was formally chosen July 14, 2023, and presented on Nov. 17, 2023.

