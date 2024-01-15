One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Guardrail and Flips in Mechanicsville

On Monday, January 15, 2024, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Chaptico Park located at 26600 Budds Creek Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned and possible entrapment.

13 volunteers from Mechanicsville and 6 from Seventh District responded to the scene and found a single vehicle overturned in the roadway with one female patient trapped.

Firefighters removed the drivers door and extricated the patient in under 10 minutes.

EMS requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the 19-year-old female to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Preliminary investigation found the vehicle was travelling Southbound on Budds Creek Road when the vehicle left the right shoulder for unknown reasons and struck a guardrail, flipping the vehicle which then slid nearly 200 feet while on its roof.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

