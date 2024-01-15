The Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums Receive $10,000 from Maryland Humanities, Hatza Memorial SHINE Grant Program

The Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, the non-profit organization that supports the historic sites overseen by St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, was recently awarded $10,000 from Maryland Humanities through the Hatza Memorial SHINE (Strengthening the Humanities Investment in Nonprofits for Equity) Grant Program for general operating funds.

“We are truly honored that our organization was selected for this grant funding,” says Dale Springer, President of the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Lighthouse Museums. “These funds will help us continue our mission to support and preserve local history and provide educational and leisure programing through our museums here in St. Mary’s County.”

SHINE Grant recipients include museums, historic sites, preservation & historical societies, and community & cultural organizations. General operating expenses include salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, equipment, programs, and other expenses. The grants provide full flexibility to nonprofits, allowing them to determine where funds are most needed. These grants are funded by the State of Maryland via the Maryland Historical Trust. Learn more about the SHINE Grant Program and recipients at: www.mdhumanities.org/grants.



The Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums raise funds to support historical interpretation, education programs, and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation and Parks. The Friends organization is a 501(c) 3 organization sponsoring events, assisting with acquisitions, and supporting efforts to broaden the understanding of our culture and community’s heritage. Learn more or become a member at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/FOM

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division; The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Museums.