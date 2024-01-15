Life-Threatening Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Collision in Charlotte Hall

On Monday, January 15, 2024, at 4:31 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Charles Street and Deans Place near Gilbert Run Park, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

La Plata Chief 1 came across the collision and reported one subject was trapped and unconscious.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene and extricated one patient in under 5 minutes.

One patient was extricated from the vehicle with personnel beginning life-saving measures. The second patient reportedly suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are advising Charles St (Rt.6) will be shut down in both directions between Dents Lane and Deans Lane due to an auto accident investigation. Expect extended delays.

Updates will be provided when they become available.